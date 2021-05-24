Registration opens for ‘Chalk it Up’ AC’s annual sidewalk art contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has announced that registration has opened for “Chalk it Up” AC’s annual sidewalk art contest.

Amarillo College said registration is now open for the free-to-enter event, which takes place Saturday, July 31 on AC’s Washington Street Campus from 8 a.m. to noon.

Entrants will be assigned eight-foot squares to work on.

AC said the artist can register as individuals or teams up to four.

Prizes will be awarded for First, Second and Third places, and to a Fan Favorite, as well.

AC’s said, last year’s ‘Chalk It Up’ had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but a total of $900 was awarded to the winners in 2019, which was the third iteration of the summertime contest that always takes place on the last Saturday in July.

In addition to voting for their favorite works of art, observers at ‘Chalk It Up’ are invited to create drawings with their kids in the ‘amateur’s area’ – chalk will be made available. Everyone also can contribute to a color–by-number group art piece.