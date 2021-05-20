Registration opens for AMP’D Dodgeball Tournament, to benefit March of Dimes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sign-ups are open for the March of Dimes Dodgeball Tournament, set for May 26. Registration for the event is $50 per team, and ends on May 24.

At AMP’D Adventure Park (5461 Mckenna Sq,), matches will begin at 5 p.m. with a $5 cost for spectators.

In order to join:

Click here for the official website’s description of the event

Click on the pink “DONATE TO TEAM” button

Choose “other amount”

Enter $50

In the comment box, list the name of your team (only one person per team can pay)

For questions, please call 806-680-4787.