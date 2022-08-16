AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers released information on the organization’s upcoming 14th annual car show, expected to be held on Sept. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website, early registration for the show will run until Aug. 26, with prices at $30 per vehicle. After Aug. 26, the registration cost will increase to $40. Those interested can register using the organization’s website portal.

On Sept. 2, early move-in and set-up for the show will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., with additional set-up expected to continue on the day of the show from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Those with questions were asked to call 806-378-6100.