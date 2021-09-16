Registration open for WT Dia de los Muertos display

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University says registration is open for Dia de los Muertos activities, happening from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22 at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences announces it will host the event to celebrate lost loved ones with an ofrenda display. Community members, as well as university’s students, faculty and staff can sign up until Oct. 12.

“This is truly one of our favorite events of the year,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean. “It’s a joyous celebration of loved ones, and it helps us raise needed funds for scholarships in our college, including a newly established fund benefiting Latino students.”

According to WT, ofrenda often include sugar skulls, marigold and the favorite foods and beverages of the departed. They say the event usually host about 100 displays and everyone will be judged for prizes.

The university says area schools can send classes for tours and art activities while ofrenda are on view. Tours will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Oct. 19 to 22. Space is limited and schools should email teacherprep@wtamu.edu to register. The College of Education and Social Sciences says it will pay the museum admission for those classes.

“These Day of the Dead displays bring learning to life for the students in the Texas Panhandle. It combines cultural diversity, history and literacy in a unique and informative way that captures hearts and informs minds,” said Dr. Beth Garcia, organizer and WT’s Sylvia Nugent Professor of Education. “It is aligned to the state standards and presents unprecedented outreach opportunities for all participants.”

