Registration open for Winter Swim Classes at Warford Activity Center, limited space

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks & Recreation announced registration is open for Winter 2022 Swim Lessons at the Warford Activity Center.

They said both group and private lessons are available and there will be sessions for all ability levels. Additionally, they said there will be swim assessment during the first session in order to identify if participants are attending their appropriate swim level.

Private lessons will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at any time, while group lessons will happen Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $35 per session on the following dates:

Session 1 : Jan. 10 – Jan. 21

: Jan. 10 – Jan. 21 Session 2 : Jan. 24 – Feb. 4

: Jan. 24 – Feb. 4 Session 3 : Feb. 7 – Feb. 18

: Feb. 7 – Feb. 18 Session 4: Feb. 21 – March 4

Space available is limited, and those interested can register here.