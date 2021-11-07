Registration open for Austin Middle School Winter Break Camp, space limited

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Austin Middle School said registration is open for its Winter Break Camp and space is limited.

AMS said there will be full-day sessions running from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and they will provide lunch and snacks. There will be guided activities such as free gym, swimming, games, crafts, and inflatable fun, according to the school.

According to AMS, camps will happen at the Warford Activity Center located at 1330 NW 18th Ave. and there will be discounts available for members of the center.

The school said activities will take place during the following date for the respective prices:

Dec. 20 – Dec. 22, $75/week

Dec. 27 – Dec. 31, $200/week

Jan. 3 – Jan. 7, $200/week

You can register here.