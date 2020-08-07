Registration deadlines for Amarillo and Canyon ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents and Guardians still have time to register their kids for the 20-21 school year in Amarillo and Canyon.

Canyon ISD classes start August 19, 2020 and registration ends on Friday August 7.

Amarillo ISD the district is leaving the registration period open. This is due to the district moving the start date for classes to September 1, 2020. AISD did add that parents should register their students as soon as possible.

You can visit CISD’s website here, and AISD’s here to find more on registering for the upcoming school year.

More information can be found on AISD extending their registration period by clicking here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: