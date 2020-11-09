Register to Ring! The Salvation Army needs holiday volunteers in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 20 to December 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Amarillo, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children, and much more.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to the implementation of basic safety procedures, all bell ringers will also be provided with daily PPE safety kits including a branded mask, disposable gloves, apron, and disinfectant. Strict safety protocols have been developed ensuring the health and safety of all potential donors and bell ringers.

The Salvation Army is also seeking approximately 100 volunteers to sign up for 2 – 3 hours to serve Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to approximately 300 residents.

The Salvation Army added that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in heightened need and demand for shelter and meals.

Safety protocols are in place in all Salvation Army buildings, and volunteers will be requested to adhere to established program procedures.

