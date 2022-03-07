AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas ranks last in access to mental health care, according to Mental Health America’s report, an issue further stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVD-19 pandemic has led to a lot of isolation and has been a stressor for families, has led to deaths and family loss and bereavement,” said Dr. James Butler, Regional Medical Director of Ocean’s Healthcare Texas. “All these things have led to increased rates of depression.”

Dr. Butler said rural communities, among those lacking sufficient mental health resources, have one main road block.

“Accessibility. When most people think about mental health, they think inpatient, psychiatric hospitalization, and really the trend is moving away from that,” Dr. Butler said.

Instead, moving towards alternative treatment options like the new Intensive Outpatient Program at Ocean’s Behavioral Health.

“This is a program in Amarillo, specifically, that treats individuals, 18 and over, and we have around 30 patients,” Dr. Butler said. “We place them in large group therapy, we work with each individual through our treatment team, to uncover individual problems.”

How does it work?

“You don’t have to be in crisis, you just have to be somebody that’s seeking mental health services,” he said. “Either depression, anxiety, a transition in your life, such as divorce, and you’d get an evaluation.”

Next, “they would pinpoint issues that you may have to address,” Dr. Butler told KAMR. “Through therapy, and a combination of medication if you want it.”

Because in the end, it’s all about, “bringing accessible health care to areas that are underserved.”