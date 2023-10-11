AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Looking for some fun for the kids as fall arrives? The “Storybridge LIVE 2023” fundraiser, hosted by Region 16, is back for its third year, giving community kids a chance to experience 12 famous children’s book characters live and in person on Saturday.

Organizers detailed that early access will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while general admission is set from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo.

Kids will have the chance to gather signed autographs, pose for photos, and get inspiration from their favorite characters. Organizers added that kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

The event will feature face painters, balloon artists, free books, and more along the path to Hodgetown. Organizers added that Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus will also make a special appearance.

General admission tickets will be $5 per person while limited early access tickets will be $10 per person for all ages and can be purchased here or at the gate.

According to organizers, all the proceeds made will “be used to support another year of Storybridge programs to increase literacy and book ownership for local children.” Storybridge operates through five main programs: Free Book Fairs, Little Free Libraries, Kinderbridge, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and Summer Storytime.