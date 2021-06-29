Region 16 to host STEM conference on June 29 and 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 is set to host a STEM conference on today, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to a press release from Region 16.

Teachers from the Panhandle and Lubbock area will attend the event with keynote speakers and teachers available for comment, the release explained.

The event is located at Region 16, 5800 Bell Street, and for more information on the conference, click here.