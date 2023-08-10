CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 will host its annual “Fall Kickoff 2023” event on Thursday morning to welcome registered teachers across the Texas Panhandle as the Fall school semester is set to begin.

As announced by the Canyon Economic Development Corp., the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Thursday morning at Legacy Hall at West Texas A&M University and will host around 450 registered teachers.

The Region 16 website further noted that the guest speaker will be Hamish Brewer, known as the Tattooed Skateboarding Principal, who will detail his life experiences and life lessons.

In addition, the event will feature the announcement of the Teacher of the Year along with breakout sessions throughout the day.