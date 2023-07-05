AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 recently revealed that Canadian Independent School District Board of Trustees was named the 2023 Outstanding School Board of the Year for the region.

According to a news release, the Education Service Centers across the state nominate regional school boards for the award which is then presented by the Texas Association of School Administrators.

“The Canadian ISD School Board is an exemplary choice for the 2023 School Board of the year in Region 16, as it embodies a relentless commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Tanya Larkin, Ed.D., Region 16 ESC Executive Director. “With a visionary leadership that prioritizes student success and community engagement, this board has consistently raised the bar, empowering students to reach their full potential. The Canadian Board truly exemplifies the qualities of a trailblazing educational institution, making them the ideal recipient of this prestigious honor.”

The nominated school boards, according to the release, are then in the running to be named Texas’ Outstanding School Board.

The following criteria were considered when naming the school board to represent the region:

Function as a policy-making body;

Adherence to adopted board policies;

Support for educational performance;

Support for education improvement projects and school transformation;

Commitment to a code of ethics;

Provision of financial support for the school system;

Participation in workshops and improvement programs;

Placement of the welfare of children above personal or political motives;

Public relation efforts;

Maintenance of harmonious and supportive relationship among board members.

The Canadian ISD Board of Trustees is set to represent Region 16 at the 2023 TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas in Sept.