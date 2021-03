AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 is hosting a “Path 2 Teaching” event on Tuesday.

The event is for anyone with a Bachelor’s Degree or is working to obtain one.

Participants will learn how to become eligible for hire with school districts in the Panhandle as early as this fall.

This is an in-person and online event.

The link to register can be found here.