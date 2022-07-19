AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 announced its “Read, Write, Connect Conference” set for July 19 and 20 on the West Texas A&M University campus.

Region 16 detailed that the conference will include specialized literacy instruction for Secondary English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) teachers and for elementary teachers and administrators.

The conference will begin with veteran educator and public speaker Gerry Brooks and, according to Region 16, teachers will have the opportunity to choose sessions based on their topics of interest.

In addition, Region 16 said that the conference will include sessions by Dr. Timothy Rasinski, director of The Reading Clinic at Kent State University and Dr. Daniel Willingham, author of “Ask the Cognitive Scientist” and of “Why Kids Don’t Like School.”

For more information on the conference click here or contact Matt Koumalats at 806-677-5064.