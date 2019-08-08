Region 16 honors Teachers of the Year at Fall Kickoff Event

“Every year, when you see all of this and you see the guest speaker, you’re like wow. You’re just ready to go,” said Deonia Campbell, Region 16 elementary teacher of the year.

That’s how the Region 16 fall kickoff event makes teachers in the panhandle feel, pumped and ready to get the school year started.



Canyon I.S.D. Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche says it’s something teachers here don’t take for granted.

“When the teachers across the Panhandle get to come together, they learn from one another. Our region brings quality presentations and speakers in from across the nation and these are speakers we wouldn’t be able to bring in individually as districts, so our teachers are exposed to the best of the best,” said Flusche.

There were speakers and break out sessions throughout the day. Individual recognition was also part of the event as Canyon I.S.D.’s Deonia Campbell won regional elementary teacher of the year.

River Road I.S.D.’s Jennifer Garner took home secondary teacher of the year. Both you could say, were stunned to hear their names.

“Breathtaking, it actually took my breath away. Just instant tears because when I walked out there and saw all those other educators, I was like wow this is amazing,” said Campbell.

“Surreal, you’re sitting back there with the best of it and you feel so inadequate, it was absolutely surreal,” said Garner

“I just want to run to my classroom and see my kids. That’s how it makes me feel, I love the motivation that I get from being here,” said Campbell.