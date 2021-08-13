Region 16 Education Service Center announces 2021 Teachers of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two teachers from the High Plains area receive the highest honor from the State of Texas as Region 16 announces its 2021 Teachers of the Year.

According to center, this year’s Elementary Teacher of the Year is Jose Perez from Pamap ISD, and Kimberly Irwin of Gruver ISD is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Region 16 said 40 regional teachers are selected every fall-one elementary and one secondary teacher from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions in Texas.

Officials said Perez and Irwin will represent Region 16 at the state Teacher of the Year ceremony in October.

Texas Teacher of the Year is the highest honor that the State of Texas can appoint to a teacher, Region 16 said. Facilitated by Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), the Texas Teacher of the Year Program annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.