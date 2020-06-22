Region 16 announces Canyon ISD’s Dr. Darryl Flusche as 2020 Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 Education Service Center announced recently that Canyon’s Dr. Darryl Flusche, has been named the 2020 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Flusche will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

The SOTY program has recognized superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Candidates are said to be chosen for their leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.

Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to a state selection committee.

The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin in August and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards.

More from MyHighPlains.com: