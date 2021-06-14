Region 16 announces 2021 Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Region 16 Education Service Center announced that Jimmy Hannon, Superintendent, Highland Park ISD, has been named the 2021 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.

Hannon will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program.

Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Region 16 said candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.

The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin in August and select five state finalist. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced in September at the 2021 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.