Red Raiders and Sooners reschedule, midweek postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team had its midweek matchup with Oklahoma postponed due to weather conditions in Amarillo.

According to the announcement from Texas Tech Athletics, the Big 12 rivals have agreed to reschedule the non-conference matchup at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. Television coverage is TBD.

Game tickets for the April 20 game will be valid for the rescheduled matchup on May 4 at HODGETOWN with no ticket exchanges necessary, said the University.

The Red Raiders (26-8; 7-5) said they now turn their attention to a three-game series against Baylor (24-12; 5-7) this weekend at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The series gets underway Friday at 6:30 p.m.