AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Despite the High Plains region officially leaving behind a record-breaking hot summer season weeks ago, warmth and dry conditions have lingered around the area and brought the return of drought conditions to most of the Texas Panhandle.

Those conditions, as reported by both the National Weather Service and area fire departments, have resulted in numerous “Red Flag” and “Fire Weather” warnings and watches across the High Plains. As previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, these warnings have been brought on due to the warm, dry weather and winds combining into an increased risk of fires in the area.

The Amarillo Fire Department advised that during red flag conditions, it is essential for community members to stay informed about local weather and fire updates, follow any evacuation orders or restrictions, and take precautions to ensure personal safety and prevent the ignition or spread of fires.

The department further detailed that red flag conditions often host common hazards, which can contribute to a range of dangerous issues, including:

Fire hazards; Increased risk of wildfires due to dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds. Sparks or open flames from campfires, cigarettes, fireworks, or equipment can ignite dry vegetation. Downed power lines or electrical faults that can cause sparks and start fires.

Strong winds; Increased risk of spreading wildfires due to embers being carried by the wind. Falling trees or tree branches can cause injuries or property damage. Flying debris, loose objects, or unsecured structures can become projectiles in high winds.

Low humidity; Increased flammability of vegetation and other combustible materials. Rapid drying of moisture from the body can lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Increased static electricity, which can ignite flammable substances or cause electrical malfunctions.

Poor air quality; Respiratory problems, especially for people with pre-existing conditions like asthma or allergies. Irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. Reduced visibility, which can impact driving and navigation.

Extreme heat; Heat exhaustion or heatstroke due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. Increased risk of wildfires due to dry conditions and the potential for human error.



As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, community members can not only prepare for wildfires and other emergencies with plans and supply kits beforehand but also take measures to stay safe during hot and dry weather conditions.

Checklists and information on wildfire preparation and action before, during, and after a crisis situation can be found here. Altogether, when preparing for a wildfire situation, experts such as those with ReadyForWildfire.org advised that families should remember the “Six P’s” of emergency evacuation preparedness; People and pets, papers, prescriptions, pictures, personal devices, and “plastic” such as credit and ATM cards and other currency.

Further information and updates on weather conditions and risks can be found on MyHighPlains.com.