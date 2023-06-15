AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The American Red Cross still has an emergency shelter open to flood victims and their pets at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Regional Communications Manager, Doyle Rader, said the shelter is open to anyone whose home has flooded, and resources are available through the Red Cross and partner organizations to help get people back on their feet.

Rader said on Thursday, about two dozen pets were being housed in the shelter that came with their owners when they were forced to evacuate due to flooding.

“We’re here to help people and their entire families in times of need. Pets are part of the family,” Rader said. “You know, right now it’s June. June is pet safety awareness month. So it’s really important for people to have a plan in place for events like the flooding that’s occurred here in Amarillo to keep their pets safe, and to take them with them when they’re if they have to evacuate. Pets, you know, they need help, too. They can’t be left behind.”

According to Rader, Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare stepped up early in the evacuation process to provide kennels and leashes, among other pet supplies. He said the animals are staying in a separate area, just across the hall from the residents.

“They have access to them 24/7 and we have people that are watching the pets and helping take care of them, helping clean up, you know, around the clock in there as well.”

Rader said the Red Cross is in the early stages of trying to look for long-term care solutions for some shelter residents.

“So, when it comes to pets, you know, most places will probably allow them, but it does add a little bit of extra difficulty, or it could, you know, potentially on where people are looking to stay and who allows pets and who doesn’t,” he continued.

The shelter will remain open until the last person leaves, Rader said. They might downsize depending on the shelter population, but as of now, he said they are not closing any time soon.

“It’s tough, you know, potentially losing your home, but that gives you a little bit of peace of mind knowing that at least your pets are safe.”

To make a donation to the American Red Cross or volunteer, click here.