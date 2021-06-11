Red Cross searching for disaster relief volunteers, says ‘in for a busy hurricane season’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Red Cross is asking for DFW healthcare and mental healthcare volunteers, after it said experts expected a busy hurricane season for the incoming summer.
“While north Texas will likely not be directly impacted, it serves as an evacuation point for those seeking refuge from the storms.” said the organization, noting that volunteers will be needed to support in-person and virtual operations.
Local volunteers may assist with hurricane evacuees, or otherwise support local emergencies. Opportunities are also available for volunteers wishing to be deployed to impacted areas, said the organization.
“Last year we had to adapt to working during a pandemic, which helped us to explore more virtual opportunities. Now, as things begin opening back up, we are able to offer both virtual and in-person opportunities, with flexible hours, enabling volunteers to support where they feel most comfortable,” said Kiley Murray, executive director of the American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle. “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community by training now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answering the call to help when our community needs you most.”
Full information on volunteer opportunities can be found here.
Volunteer positions noted as “Immediately Open” by the Red Cross:
- Casework and Recovery team members:
- Caseworkers serve people who have either been affected by a recent disaster (including home fires) or who are members of our armed forces. Through virtual means, our team regularly follows-up with those who need assistance to provide the resources and support needed as they navigate their path toward wholeness.
- Disaster Response team members:
- Disaster Action Teams (DAT) provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly house fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. DAT Members participate in all DAT program support and capacity building activities necessary to ensure effective service delivery during a DAT response.
