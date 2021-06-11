Red Cross searching for disaster relief volunteers, says ‘in for a busy hurricane season’

Charles “Harry” Murphy, Jr., BS, NRP the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Louisiana Region, Cap/West Chapter, hands a bag containing masks to Natechia and her daughter Nyla, 2 years old, whose home was damaged by a recent tornado in Monroe, LA, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Red Cross is asking for DFW healthcare and mental healthcare volunteers, after it said experts expected a busy hurricane season for the incoming summer.

“While north Texas will likely not be directly impacted, it serves as an evacuation point for those seeking refuge from the storms.” said the organization, noting that volunteers will be needed to support in-person and virtual operations.

Local volunteers may assist with hurricane evacuees, or otherwise support local emergencies. Opportunities are also available for volunteers wishing to be deployed to impacted areas, said the organization.

“Last year we had to adapt to working during a pandemic, which helped us to explore more virtual opportunities. Now, as things begin opening back up, we are able to offer both virtual and in-person opportunities, with flexible hours, enabling volunteers to support where they feel most comfortable,” said Kiley Murray, executive director of the American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle. “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community by training now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answering the call to help when our community needs you most.”

Volunteer positions noted as “Immediately Open” by the Red Cross: