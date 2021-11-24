Red Cross provides fire safety tips for your Thanksgiving celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Preparing a Thanksgiving feast for friends and family can be challenging, and the American Red Cross is providing the community with a few fire safety tips when planning your celebration.

“Home fires are a real threat to our community over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Kiley Murray, executive director, American Red Cross serving the Texas Panhandle. “In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires, and year after year Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

The following is a list of safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe during Thanksgiving provided by the American Red Cross:

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

Use a timerto remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Celebrating with the people you live with is the safest choice. If you do celebrate with people who don’t live with you, gatherings and activities held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.

Do not attend or host a holiday gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s Domestic Travel or International Travel recommendations for unvaccinated people. Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.

In addition, the American Red Cross explained that you can test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan, with two minutes being the amount of time to get out of a burning home “before it’s too late.”

For more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family visit redcross.org/fire or get the “American Red Cross” in app stores.