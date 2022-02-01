DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Red Cross issued a list of tips and other resources for individuals and families preparing for winter weather, as coming freezes across Texas could present people with bitter cold, snow, and ice.

“Cold weather is impacting our area,” said Regional Executive of the American Red Cross of North Texas Keith Rhodes, “Whether trying to keep your home warm or having to be outside in the coldest hours, you can follow these steps to keep your home and family safe.”

Although Rhodes may work predominately with North Texas, the tips offered by the organization could be relevant to the High Plains and any other community faced with an imminent freeze. Other tips on winter weather safety were also given to MyHighPlains.com by the National Weather Service.

While the Amarillo community has access to the Cold Blue Warming Station at the Amarillo Housing First facility at 207 N Tyler, the Red Cross offered tips for those who are able to take shelter at home:

Heating your home safely

Many people resort to space heaters and other methods to heat their homes during this time of year, according to the Red Cross. In order to reduce the risk of heating-related first, the organization recommended:

All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.

If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.

Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Water pipe safety

In order to protect pipes from freezing in the cold weather, the Red Cross said:

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze over and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

To help pipes thaw, the organization said:

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you can’t thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.

Staying safe during winter weather

Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities, and children.

Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

Ramps, bridges, and overpasses freeze before roadways. Use caution if you must travel!

Follow recommendations from the weather service as well as the State of Texas.

Other indoor resources for shelter from the cold around Amarillo, as noted by Amarillo Housing First, include:

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center Day Room, open during the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Faith City Mission Day Room open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those seeking to stay overnight are asked to check-in by 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The PARC, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for the latest updates.