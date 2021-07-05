Red Cross called to assist after home burns on S Jackson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Red Cross was called to assist residents and house animals after a late-night July 4 fire on S Jackson Street.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews responded to the 1700 block of S Jackson Street at around 10 p.m. July 4, for a fire showing from the front of a multi-family residence.

One occupant of the home was found outside and was assisted by emergency services, though the Amarillo Fire Department said no people were hospitalized or reported as injured.

The Department said a second alarm was requested for the fire at 10:05 p.m., and the fire was declared under control at 10:21 p.m. after the building was reported clear of all occupants.

The Red Cross responded to assist those impacted by the fire, according to the Department, and the Fire Marshal Office was called to investigate.