AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the National Weather Service, Amarillo will break a 2018 heat record with its triple-digit temperatures on July 19, and the hot weather is expected to stay throughout the week.

City of Amarillo officials announced a range of closings across its services for Tuesday, including closing the Amarillo Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department’s Outdoor Recreation Programs. Even Wonderland Park, according to a social media announcement, will be closed on Tuesday due to the extreme temperatures.

Meanwhile, many members of the community have been left looking for ways to handle the heat.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of resources for enduring the brutally high temperatures, including tips on safety as well as places to visit to take a breather.

Pools and Splash Pads

While the City of Amarillo closed or shorted the hours for a number of its facilities in anticipation of Tuesday’s heat, its three city-run pools are open to the public according to their posted schedules.

Thompson Park Pool – 3500 E. Chaparral

Southeast Pool – 3435 S. Osage Street

Southwest Pool – 4850 S. Bell Street

Thompson Park Pool Open 7 days a week Hours 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Swim session tickets are $5 per person

Southeast Pool Closed on Tuesdays (but still an option for later in the heat-addled week) Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)

Southwest Pool Closed on Mondays Hours 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Swim session tickets are $3 (Youth), $4 (Adult), and $3 (Seniors)



Aside from the city pools, the Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department hosts splash pads at a number of local parks that are open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., including:

Benton Park

Bones Hooks Park

City View Park

Eastridge Park

El Alamo Park

Forest Hill Park

Gene Howe Park

Glenwood Park

Hamlet Park

Medical Center Park

Memorial Park

San Jacinto Park

Southlawn Park

Westover Park

Those who need to report a malfunction or a splash pad issue can contact the city at contact@amarilloparks.org.

Snow Cones in Amarillo

For those who are wishing to beat the heat without getting wet, or who are looking for a sweet treat after making a splash, Amarillo has a number of snow cone stands across the city, including:

Cool Cat Snow Cones and CoolCat Too Sno-Cone 27th & Osage and 27th & Grand 1105 South Grand

Ice Shanty 4300 South Western

Texas Blizzard 5220 South Western

Let it Snow Shaved Ice 1001 South Lincoln

The Snoball Stop 810 23rd Street

The Pop Stop & SnoBall Stop 4310 South Western

Hokulia Shaved Ice 7201 Southwest 34th

Fire & Ice Snowcones & Snacks 2610 South Roberts

Bahama Buck’s 1921 South Western

Kickin’ Nutrition 3318 South Georgia



Heat-related illness and safety

No matter how a person may choose to try and pass a broiling day away, the risk for heat-related illnesses from heat rashes and sunburns to heat exhaustion and strokes remains significant in the record-breaking weather.

The CDC published information outlining symptoms and responses for conditions such as Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke, as well as a quick guide on other heat-related illnesses.



The CDC also published a resource guide focused on protecting disproportionately impacted populations from extreme heat conditions, such as small children, outdoor workers, people with chronic conditions, older adults, and people with low income. Otherwise, the department offered general tips for preventing heat-related illnesses, including:

Wear appropriate clothing such as those made of lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting material

such as those made of lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting material Stay inside, in an air-conditioned area as much as possible. Those without air conditioning might find relief in places such as shopping malls or local libraries.

Those without air conditioning might find relief in places such as shopping malls or local libraries. Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try to limit them to cooler moments in the day, such as the morning or evening hours.

and try to limit them to cooler moments in the day, such as the morning or evening hours. Rest often and go through the day at a pace that will offer easy recovery. The CDC advised cutting down on exercise during the heat, and starting slowly before gradually picking up the pace of activity.

The CDC advised cutting down on exercise during the heat, and starting slowly before gradually picking up the pace of activity. Wear sunscreen. The CDC recommended that people protect themselves from the sun by wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and using sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before heading outside.

The CDC recommended that people protect themselves from the sun by wearing wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, and using sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before heading outside. Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Avoid hot and heavy meals, and drink plenty of fluids in order to keep hydrated and avoid retaining extra heat.

