Recently launched scholarship fund offers more than $500,000 for new WT Students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M is offering up a new scholarship program for first-time and transfer students beginning this fall.

This scholarship opportunity was approved by the Texas A&M System Board of Regents in June. This is a $100 million dollar scholarship program with the goal of making the A&M System’s 11 universities better reflect the state’s demographics.

“We really want to be reflective of the population that we serve,” WTAMU president Dr. Walter Wendler said. “That’s what our goal is. We think the market place deserves that, we think it’s the right thing to do from an ethical and moral standpoint. We’re pleased to be part of it.“

WT will see over $500,000 of that money. With COVID-19 pandemic causing concerns in many households, this couldn’t be a more perfect time to offer help to students who are first-generation, or from low-income families.

“It couldn’t come at a better time,” WTAMU Executive Director of Admissions, Jeffrey Baylor said. “Students who may think college isn’t for them or they started to pursue this their junior year and they’ve come across tough times, well this gives them an opportunity to reach out to us so we can help them. We want to be good partners in our community and we want to help our families.”

Registration for fall classes is now underway at http://wtamu.edu/admissions. Fall classes begin Aug. 24.

For parents or students to contact West Texas A&M about this great opportunity contact the admission office, or call 806-651-2020 or 1-800-99-WTAMU, or email admissions@wtamu.edu.

