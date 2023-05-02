(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 2, 2023.)

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fritch Police Department reports that one person has been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 27 grams of methamphetamine Monday.

According to the FPD, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Broadway in Fritch.

Police said they found the driver, Johnetta Lynn Stanford, to be in possession of 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, later tested and confirmed to be meth.

Fritch Police said Stanford was arrested and booked into the Hutchinson County Jail for “POS PG1>=4G<200G.” The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Elza and K9 Handler Deputy Mangus assisted after recently completing certification in both NNDDA and NPCA.