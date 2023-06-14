AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The rain has made a brief pause in the Panhandle, but the excessive rain and flooding have still left a major impact on communities across the area. The Village of Palisades saw water reaching a height of 8 and a half feet in their community and they are focusing on rebuilding the village.

“I don’t think anybody’s ready for something like this when you don’t have any idea just how much water is going to be here. Of course, when it hit, you’re just you’re devastated,” said the Mayor of the Village of Palisades Jerry Lane. “I mean, it’s just the trees, you could hear the trees snapping and falling down the creek that we have that runs through here. People’s boat docks are floating away. I mean, it was it was a lot to take in.”

Lane added that due to the high amount of water that was seen in the palisades, many roads had to be closed down, and had to use an emergency exit for all of the residents that live on the south side of the village. Lane said that everyone in the Palisades was affected but the Lehn family home was the only one that got flooded and suffered much damage due to the flooding and rain that the Palisades was experiencing.

“By the time that we called my wife’s mother and father to come to get our four-year-old son, the water was already in our house by probably up to about six inches or so, you know, within five minutes, and then we came back a few hours later, and it was up to about 13 inches in the house,” said Adam Lehn, resident of Village of Palisades.

Lehn said that furniture, appliances, tools, building material, and some of the remodeling additions to the house also suffered major damage. Although they were in the middle of a disaster, he saw the community come out to support his family in any way that they could.

To find out more about how you can help the Lehn family you can visit their GoFundMe.