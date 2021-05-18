Recent storm causes damage to homes and businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — After this weekend of storms on the High Plains and more on the way, Many homeowners and business owners are seeing flood damage.

Carpet Tech said they have received numerous calls and have responded to 20 to 30 calls regarding flooding.

General Manager of Carpet Tech, Stephanie Henderson, said the damage that they have seen is either roof leaks from hail, water rising, or wind damage.

State Farm Agent Don Tipps said if you are seeing damage in your home, to call your insurance agent.

He added that you want to stop further damage to your home by getting someone out as soon as possible. Tipps said that no homeowner policies in Texas cover flood damage.

“The only way you can even purchase flood insurance is if you live in a flood plain. FEMA is the ones that determine flood zones,” said Tipps.

Another recommendation Tipps had, was if you don’t know any local roofers or contractors, to give your agent a call first.

Henderson said even if the storm continues and there is damage that needs to be repaired, they can come in board things up, and get started on work.

Henderson said they usually see more flooding in July and the summer months.

But she said that anytime they know a storm is coming, whatever season, they gear up so they can help people whenever they need to.