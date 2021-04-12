‘Recent sales tax numbers set record’: The City of Amarillo says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Amarillo, the sales tax revenue increased 5.72%.

This increase is the highest sales tax total in city history for the Month of April said the City.

“Sales tax is a primary indicator of economic performance, because the totals show how people are spending money on goods and services,” said COA Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. “Sales tax revenue in Amarillo has been consistently strong for months, and this is a great sign for the Amarillo community.”

Amarillo received more than $51,000 in single local rate collection, or $2.9 million in taxable sales for remote sellers.

Texas sales tax totals fell 2.4%