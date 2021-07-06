Recent rains have helped to raise the level of Lake Meredith

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRITCH, Texas KAMR/KCIT) — Recent rain has helped raise the level of Lake Meredith.

The lake has risen about a foot in the past week.

It currently sits at 73.5 feet.

It still has a long way to go to reach the record high of nearly 102 feet set in 1973.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss