Recent rains have helped to raise the level of Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas KAMR/KCIT) — Recent rain has helped raise the level of Lake Meredith.
The lake has risen about a foot in the past week.
It currently sits at 73.5 feet.
It still has a long way to go to reach the record high of nearly 102 feet set in 1973.
