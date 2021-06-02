Recent rainfall washes out some trails used by 24 Hours in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With all the recent rainfall some the trails used by 24 Hours in the Canyon have been washed out.

The event staff have surveyed all of the trails used in the event and found some to be in good shape but others completely washed out.

Crews said they are everything they can to keep everyone safe this weekend.

“The Canyon has received a lot of rain. The Canyon dries fairly quickly as well, and there’s a lot of real estate down there for us to use and direct folks to where they need to be. So I think we’ll be alright,” said Ryan Parnell, Director of the 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center.

All changes to courses will be posted before the event at the Mack Dick Pavilion and online on their Facebook page.