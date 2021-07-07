Recent rainfall has contributed to the water capacity of playa lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The recent rainfall has contributed to the water capacity of the city’s playa lakes.

The City of Amarillo pumps and maintains playa Llakes here in the area.

Those lakes play an important role in helping clear all the water off the roadways when a big storm hits.

Donny Hooper, Director of Public Works walked us through how that system works.

“The rain water of course uses its street that we have here to convey that water into the storm drains. Which they eventually end up in to the playa lakes and then those are pumped from those locations out to two separate locations, Wreck Park and Thompson Park Lake, which there, they overflow those into some tributaries that will go all the way out to the Canadian River. So just a process of getting the water into the inlets in to the playas and pumped out of the playas and then pumped out of the town, said Hooper.

The city typically leave those playa lakes at about 25% to 30% full for recreational purposes.

Currently they are sitting at an average of about 60%