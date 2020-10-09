Recent COVID-19 numbers could affect when local bars will reopen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order to reopen bars in Texas will go into effect Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“The idea is that the state’s economy will be able to begin to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, while still being able to ensure the health and safety of citizens that are living in the areas where the hospitalization rate is higher,” said Chris Porter, TABC’s public information officer.

County judges across the state can soon expect to receive a form from the TABC. Those within a Trauma Service Area with a hospitalization rate of less than 15% will be permitted to reopen the bars within that area.

Porter continued, “Essentially what he’s doing is allowing the county judges to look at their local conditions on the ground and then make that determination, and then verify it through the standards set up by the state for the bars to reopen.”

However, for county judges like Nancy Tanner in Potter County, signing off and giving local bars the green light may not happen right away.

Even though she supports the Governor’s order to reopen, her Trauma Service Area’s hospitalization rate does not meet the qualifying criteria.

“The biggest concern I have is that if our numbers maintain the 15% capacity in the hospitals, we are not allowed to open the bars,” said Judge Tanner.

Trauma Service A’s current hospitalization rate is 17.69%.

Judge Tanner added, “You have to feel for the property owner. You know that they’re losing money every day, so.. but then again, you don’t want to cause people to get sick either. So it’s a catch 22, that’s for sure.”

The Trauma Service Area that Amarillo is located in has been over the 15% hospitalization rate since Monday.

However, if that percentage were to drop back to under the 15% mark before next week, County Judge Tanner would be able to sign for Potter County bars to reopen on time next week.

Bars permitted to reopen next week will be allowed a customer capacity of 50%.

