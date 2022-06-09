WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday evening, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will host a prime-time hearing, presenting video, audio and evidence surrounding the event that occurred in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, hundreds of people throughout the United States descended onto Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, protesting the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. Many of those individuals protesting then unlawfully entered the United States Capitol as members of the U.S. Congress were scheduled to verify the election result.

On Thursday, the House committee will feature various testimonies from individuals who were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as well as accounts from aides and family members of former President Donald Trump, who was in Washington D.C. that day where he continued to refuse to concede the 2020 election, questioning the result’s legitimacy, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

More than 800 people have been arrested and charged by the Justice Department for their involvement in the incident. A family of five from Borger as well as a Clovis, New Mexico man were some of the people charged with their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Munn Family

Five members of a Borger family pleaded guilty to respective charges of “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds: Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Dawn Munn, Thomas Munn, Joshua Munn, Kayli Munn and Kristi Munn pleaded guilty to the charge in late April and early May.

Through various photos, security footage and social media posts, collected by the FBI, the Munn family was shown to have traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and was shown to have entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to previous reports, the charge brings a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years and a fine of not more than $5,000. They are also required to pay a restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the approximate $1,495,326.55 worth of damage to the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

All the members of the Munn family are scheduled to have their respective sentencing hearings on August 19 in Washington D.C. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Joshua Munn, Kayli Munn and Kristi Munn are scheduled to have their hearings at 9:30 a.m. on August 19. Dawn Munn and Thomas Munn will have their hearings at 11 a.m. on August 19.

Leonard Gruppo

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Gruppo was arrested in May 2021 after he was identified in photos and in U.S. Capitol surveillance video to have been entering and exiting the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

While Gruppo was initially charged with multiple charges related to the incident, he was ultimately charged with “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds: Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.”

According to court documents, Gruppo was sentenced to 24 months of probation with a home detention condition in late 2021. Gruppo was also ordered to pay a $10 special assessment, $500 in restitution and a $3,000 fine.