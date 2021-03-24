Recap of the 3rd Annual AEDC State of the Economy: “2020 was the year that no one expected. Thankfully, 2021 looks like the recovery that all of us deserve.”

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — On March 24, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation held their 3rd annual State of the Economy Event.

During the virtual event, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson started things off by reminding everyone how Governor Greg Abbott has acknowledged that Amarillo has more economic development happening than we have had in the last 30 years.

This year’s Keynote Speaker was Finance Expert, Monica Mehta.

“While we look to our recovery in 2021, not only for Amarillo but also for the United States at large. 2020 was a year that really caught a lot people off guard, because we were.. well, doing great right before,” stated Mehta.

The keynote speaker explained that this year’s growth, stems from two key factors.

Mehta stated that those factors include the “trillions of dollars of government stimulus spent to boost the economy and the consumer, which due to the pandemic, now has a great deal of pent up demand.”

“Along with these two key growth drivers, there are two headwinds facing the economy that we will continue to monitor and that includes inflation and rising interest rates,” said Mehta.

While Mehta said the 2021 outlook for the United States is good, she mentioned that the outlook for Amarillo is even better.

“Amarillo has already recovered two-thirds of jobs lost,” said Mehta. She continued, “The unemployment rate in Amarillo is 5.5% today, compared to 6.3% for the national average.”

The keynote speaker also mentioning that key industries in Amarillo, such as agriculture and commodities, are also expected to see a boost in the coming year.

“Consumer optimism should continue to drive a strength in retail and an interest to spend, buy houses, travel, and hopefully help some of the economy.. some of the businesses hurt most by the lockdowns of 2020,” said Mehta.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson also spoke on the opportunities that projects, such as the Texas Tech University Veterinarian School and Amazon will bring to the High Plains.

“I know that those projects will bring jobs and dollars that help our existing small businesses grow and perform even better,” said Mayor Nelson.

During the webinar, Mehta mentioned that more than $5.4 trillion of relief packages have been passed through Congress in the past 12 months. To put that in perspective, Mehta explained that that is bigger than the GDP of Japan, which is the third largest economy in the world.

Chairman of AEDC Board, Scott Bentley, stated that the mission of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is to promote business expansion in the greater Amarillo area that builds a stronger, more diversified economy and increases the economic vitality and wealth of the community.