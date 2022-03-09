AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder Bart Reagor is expected to be sentenced to federal prison Thursday morning after being found guilty in October 2021 of making false statements to a bank. Reagor is expected to appear in Amarillo Federal Court at 10 a.m. Thursday for the hearing.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor was convicted of intentionally using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan from the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group. A jury took more than two days to deliberate Reagor’s fate. While Reagor was found guilty for making false statements to a bank, he was also found not guilty on two counts of bank fraud.

What happened after the trial?

Since that trial, Reagor’s defense team has fought back against the verdict, resulting in a back-and-forth between the defense in the prosecution regarding the defense’s belief that Reagor should be acquitted. According to previous reports, the defense argued that the definition of “working capital” was unclear throughout the trial, questioning whether or not a “rational jury could have found the essential elements of the offense charged beyond a reasonable doubt” with the evidence presented during the trial.’

In the court’s response, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk – the U.S. District Judge who oversaw the case – let the conviction stand, saying at the time that there was evidence for a rational jury to find that the prosecution “met its burden of proving the elements of false statement to a bank beyond (a) reasonable doubt.”

“The court concludes that sufficient evidence existed for a rational jury to determine that: (1) Defendant made a false statement to IBC, as charged; (2) Defendant knew the statement was false when Defendant made the statement; (3) Defendant did so for the purpose of influencing a lending action of IBC, convincing IBC to give Defendant a loan for working capital; and (4) IBC was federally insured,” the documents read at the time.

The Reagor defense also went back-and-forth with the prosecution and federal court officials surrounding a forfeiture order. According to previous reports, the prosecution pushed that Reagor should give up $1,760,000 in relation to the false statement to a bank verdict.

While Reagor’s team initially fought the forfeiture order, Reagor’s team changed its course in February, saying there was “no basis on which Defendant Reagor can oppose the Forfeiture Motion,” according to what documents said at the time.

According to court documents, Reagor is required to forfeit $1,760,000 in the form of a “money judgment.” The judgment will become final when Reagor is sentenced at 10 a.m. March 10 in Amarillo Federal Court. This includes the $950,951.18 seized out of a bank account belonging to Reagor in late 2018.

Most recent updates going into Thursday’s sentencing

As recent as Monday, officials with the Amarillo Federal Court released an order, seeking input from both the prosecution and the defense on whether or not Reagor should be detained after Thursday’s sentencing hearing. According to court documents, an individual can be released prior to imprisonment “unless the judicial officer finds… by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released.”

“The Court has been notified by the United States Probation Office that in her assessment, the Defendant does not appear to be a risk of danger, but that Defendant’s overseas assets coupled with continued unascertained monthly cash flow could be considered risk factors for flight,” the documents read.

Kacsmaryk ordered both sides to brief the court on whether or not Reagor “should be remanded into custody or allowed to voluntarily surrender” following Thursday’s hearing. As of Wednesday afternoon, no additional court documents have been filed on the matter.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates