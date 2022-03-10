AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Thursday’s sentencing hearing in Amarillo Federal Court, Reagor-Dykes Auto Group co-founder Bart Reagor was sentenced to 168 months, or 14 years, in federal prison after being found guilty in October 2021 of making false statements to a bank.

Reagor was convicted of intentionally using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan from the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group. A jury took more than two days to deliberate Reagor’s fate. While Reagor was found guilty for making false statements to a bank, he was found not guilty on two counts of bank fraud.

This comes after the auto group’s overall fall in July 2018. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Ford Motor Credit Company filed a lawsuit against the auto group in July 2018 with accusations of floor plan fraud. At the time, various banks also accused the auto group of check-kiting practices. The accusations led to the auto group’s bankruptcy in August 2018.

After the bankruptcy, 15 of the auto group’s former employees were sentenced to more than 300 months of federal prison related to their respective fraud charges. Reagor’s charges however were not related to that specific check-kiting and floor plan fraud schemes.

After Reagor’s trial, his defense team fought back against the verdict, as well as a forfeiture order associated with the guilty verdict.

According to previous reports, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk – the U.S. District Judge who oversaw the case – let the conviction stand, saying at the time that there was evidence for a rational jury to find that the prosecution “met its burden of proving the elements of false statement to a bank beyond (a) reasonable doubt.” Reagor will also be required to forfeit $1,760,000 in the form of a “money judgment.” The judgment became final when Reagor was sentenced. This includes the $950,951.18 seized out of a bank account belonging to Reagor in late 2018.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates