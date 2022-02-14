AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a recent change in counsel, Bart Reagor’s defense team has changed its response regarding the ongoing conversation regarding a forfeiture hearing after Reagor was found guilty in October 2021 of making false statements to a bank.

The process began after Reagor’s conviction, with the prosecution pushing that Reagor should give up $1,760,000 he obtained as a result of the false statement to the International Bank of Commerce. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor was convicted of using a portion of a $10 million capital loan for personal gain after telling the bank it was going to be used for the growth of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

Officials have already seized $950,951.18 out of a bank account belonging to Reagor, according to previous reports. This amount would go towards the overall forfeiture judgment sum.

While Reagor’s team initially opposed both the forfeiture and the hearing, court documents reported an end to the months-long back-and-forth when Reagor’s new counsel withdrew the previous objections.

In documents released on Feb. 11, officials from Reagor’s defense states that Reagor does not have any opposition to the motion for forfeiture and chose to withdraw his motion opposing the forfeiture as well as the forfeiture hearing.

“Given the law cited by the government in the Forfeiture Motion and given the verdict, there is no basis on which Defendant Reagor can oppose the Forfeiture Motion,” the documents read. “Accordingly, he has no opposition to the entry of the Proposed Order of the government… on the Forfeiture Motion.”

This decision came after John Markham was recently designated as the lead counsel for the defense in the Reagor case. According to court documents, Dan Cogdell and Nicholas Norris, the members of the counsel who represented Reagor during the trial, were withdrawn as the counsel of record for Reagor as of Feb. 10.