AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Bart Reagor’s defense team are asking for an extension prior to Wednesday’s forfeiture hearing with a member of Reagor’s team undergoing surgery.

According to court documents submitted Monday morning, Reagor’s defense is asking the court for an approximate three-week extension, to Feb. 25, “or a date thereafter more convenient to the Court’s docket,” to conduct the hearing. This comes after U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk – the judge who oversaw the entirety of the case, initially scheduled a preliminary order of forfeiture hearing to occur at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The prosecution in the Reagor case has continued to urge the Court to enter a forfeiture money judgment after Reagor was convicted of making false statements to a bank by a jury in October 2021. Officials are requesting that Reagor forfeit $1,760,000 obtained directly or indirectly as a result of the false statement to a bank that led to his guilty verdict. Reagor was convicted of intentionally lying to the IBC, using $1,766,277.77 out of a $10 million capital loan for personal gain after officials told the bank that it was solely to be used for the growth of the auto group.

“The notice also advised Reagor that the forfeiture could take the form of a forfeiture ‘money’ judgment, in addition to a specific property forfeiture of $950,951.18 seized from a bank account belonging to Reagor,” previous documents outlining the prosecution’s initial motion read.

According to court documents, Dan Cogdell, the lead counsel for Reagor, is scheduled for surgery Monday, which would impact Cogdell’s ability to be in court Wednesday for the hearing.

“While the recovery is expected to be manageable, counsel will not be able to effectively argue on Reagor’s behalf in court in just 48 hours,” the documents read. “His doctors also believe it ill-advised for him to travel long distances in the near term. Counsel expects to have recovered and be in shape to travel by the week of February 21, 2022.”

The defense also applied for Reagor to add a member to his defense counsel team. According to court documents released earlier this month. John J. E. Markham, an attorney based out of Boston, has applied to be able to represent Reagor in the case. Documents state that Markham is associated with Natalie Archer, an attorney based out of Amarillo, but is licensed to practice law in other courts, including ones in New York, California, Massachusetts and Maine, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court. This application, if approved, would allow Markham to be able to join the defense’s team in this case.

As of Monday, Kacsmaryk has not responded to the counsel’s application or the motion for the forfeiture hearing extension. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. March 10 in Amarillo Federal Court.