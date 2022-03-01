AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Storybridge announced it would kick off “Read Across America” week by celebrating Amarillo-style with a children’s parade on Historic Route 66 on Tuesday, March 1.

According to Storybridge’s announcement, the parade will be led by the Tascosa High School Drumline, Thing 1 and Thing 2, and the one and only Cat in the Hat. The parade will begin on 6th Street between Carolina and Kentucky at 5:45 p.m.

Aside from the parade, Storybridge said that kids will be able to participate in a read-aloud on the East parking lot at Heal the City at 5 p.m. Kids who attend will also be given a free book.

“There is something about the sound of Seuss in a child’s ear that sparks something important,” said Storybridge Director Chandra Perkins, “and it’s been that way for generations of children. Inviting kids into the Cat and the Hat book, and then marching in a parade levels up the whole with literacy and justice for all!”

According to Storybridge, “Read Across America” week is celebrated nationwide during the week of March 2, Dr. Seuss’ birthday. It was launched by the National Education Association in 1988 alongside Dr. Seuss Enterprises. However, despite its origin, the Read Across America brand is not associated with any one book, publisher, or character, instead focusing on motivating children to read a wide variety of books.