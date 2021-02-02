Reaching seven consecutive days of low hospitalization rate on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is the seventh consecutive day that Amarillo hospitalization rates will be under 15% meaning that businesses that had to move back 50% occupancy back in October can move back up to 75% occupancy.

Last Wednesday the area finally broke a 102-day streak of its hospitalization rate being over 15%.

Our current hospitalization rate is 12.85%, a drastic improvement from November that saw the area nearing a 40% hospitalization rate.

After the seventh-day restrictions can be eased and restaurants, retail businesses, gyms, museums, and libraries can now go back to operating at 75% occupancy after being moved back to 50% occupancy.

Kris Stokes, owner of Custom Fitness Training Studio said when they went back to 50% occupancy, they had to shrink classes and spread out private training sessions.

She said as they move back to 75% occupancy they will be able to get people back into the studio.

“When the restrictions are lightened and we are able to increase capacity, we will be able to bring in more people. We will be able to bring more people back into our small group sessions, which can go up to ten people at a time, and hopefully, we can combine some rooms for some training,” said Stokes.

Stokes said they have been doing virtual training for the past eight years, so that transition was not difficult.

Stokes said they have strived to meet the guidelines that have been put in place. She said that they go above and beyond to make sure people are kept safe inside Custom Fitness.

Mayor Ginger Nelson on Friday attributed the drop in the hospitalization rate to people wearing their masks, social distancing, and staying home if they are sick.

The state will report today’s hospitalization rate Wednesday afternoon.