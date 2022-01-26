RCSO, RCFD to host ‘Cornhole Madness Tournament,’ benefits employee medical fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s office (RCSO) and the Randall County Fire Department (RCFD) are set to host the 3rd annual Cornhole Madness Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Randall County Event Center.

According to RCSO, all proceeds will benefit the Randall County Employee Assistance Fund, which provides money to RCSO, RCFD, and Canyon Police Department employees for unforseen financial hardships due to “catastrophic illnesses” and other major medical hardships.

The first toss is set for 9:00 a.m. and team registration is $50 per team. RSCO said that you can register a team HERE or on the Facebook page HERE.