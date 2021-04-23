Randall High School’s “interview week” helps prepare seniors for job market

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Job interviews can at times be a little nerve-wracking, so one local high school is helping their students prepare for the job markets.

“It’s really vital for us, just that feedback in general is great,” said Jaiden Ashton, Randall High School Senior.

Ashton was just one of the many students that participated in “interview week.”

“I think it went really well. I met with a man at XCEL. He’s part of their marketing team. I got a lot of great information from him. I learned a lot of things that I’m doing well and some things that I definitely need to work on as well,” said Ashton.

XCEL Energy is just one in a number of local businesses that are involved.

“We have volunteers that come from the community and the businesses around the area. They volunteer to interview our students. A lot of the same people come out year after year. Every senior gets an interview and then they get to look at their resumes and their cover letters and give them feedback just based on how they did in their interview,” said Kimberly Myers, Randall High School Associate Principal.

“People even get offered jobs depending on how it goes,” said Ashton.

Due to COVID-19, the interviews were held virtually, which Ashton says has its pros and cons.

“It’s definitely different not getting to see someone face to face because that’s one of the best ways to make a connection with someone but even over the phone you make great connections,” said Ashton.

As Associate Principal, Myers says seeing students wanting to improve professionally and personally is what it’s all about.

“A lot of times they’re able to talk to someone in their profession and so they’re able to get that feedback from that person and just make that connection with them,” said Myers.