Randall High School student among TX-13’s 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Randall High School senior is among the three winners of the TX-13 2021 Congressional Art Competition, as announced by Representative Ronny Jackson.

As announced by Rep. Jackson’s office:

Keely Low, senior at Randall High School, placed third for her piece, titled The New West.

Hayden Nguyen is a sophomore at Rider High School in Wichita Falls who placed second for his piece, titled Restless.

Hayden’s and Keely’s artwork will hang in Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls and Amarillo offices for one year, respectively.

As this year’s first place winner, Devotion Rodriguez’s piece, titled For the Ones We Love, will hang in the United States Capitol alongside other districts’ winning pieces for one year. Devotion is a senior at Rider High School in Wichita Falls.

Said Jackson, “I am pleased to congratulate Devotion, Hayden, and Keely on placing in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Every piece of artwork submitted showcased just how gifted and bright the students of our district are. I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Devotion’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year.”