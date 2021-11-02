UPDATE: Lockdown ends at Randall High School, district reports ‘all students are safe’

UPDATE: At around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Canyon Independent School District reported that the lockdown in Randall High School was lifted. No threat was found, according to the district, and all students were reported safe with their normal schedules resuming.

“We are thankful that students report potential safety concerns when they arise,” said the district, following with “#SeeSomethingHearSomethingSaySomething”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Randall High School was put under lockdown, due to a possible gun on campus.

According to the district, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) responded to investigate.

“All safety precautions are being taken,” said the district on social media. “More information will be provided as soon as we receive it.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.