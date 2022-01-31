Update (12:31 p.m.)

Canyon ISD officials have told MyHighPlains.com that the lockdown has been lifted at Randall High School, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. This comes after officials were made aware of an individual with a gun through a social media post. As of 12:07 p.m., police were also investigating the situation.

In a statement from the district, officials stated that no threat was found and all students were safe.

“Modified schedule is being sent to teachers,” the statement, posted to the district’s Twitter account, reads. “We are thankful that students report potential safety concerns when they arise.”

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a post on social media from the Canyon Independent School District, Randall High School went into a lockdown status Monday morning.

“Randall High School is currently in lockdown,” said the social media post from the district, “We were made aware of a post on social media that someone has a gun. We have gone into immediate lockdown.”

As of 12:07 p.m., school officials said that local police were investigating the situation.

School officials also told MyHighPlains.com that Monday morning saw a peaceful student protest, involving 20-30 students, related to unrest following a student TikTok last week.

