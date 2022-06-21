PHOENIX, Ariz. (KAMR/KCIT) – A Randall High School alum and the men’s and women’s golf head coach for South Mountain Community College collected a list of distinctions this spring, according to the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Official reports from the college described that not only did Chelsea Carroll become the first woman to lead a men’s golf team in any junior college league, but she won her first National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) championship and claimed the title of 2022 Dave Williams NJCAA National Coach of the Year.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award. There are so many to thank that have supported me through the years,” said Carroll, “To my husband, family, coaches and mentors who have always supported me, given me advice and taken my call, emails, texts in my times of need, thank you!”

South Mountain Community College said that Carroll led the Cougar Men’s squad to the 2022 NJCAA Division II National Championship, and guided the Cougar women to a place in the NJCAA Southwest District Championships and a national ranking by the end of the season.

“I would especially like to recognize my current teams. You have challenged me to grow both as a coach and as a person,” Carroll also noted. “Thank you to the student-athletes I have had the privilege to coach in the past, for the lessons of how to be a better coach. Without every single one of you, this award would only be a dream.”

Randall High School highlighted Carroll’s accomplishments on their social media after she received her latest distinctions.

As detailed by South Mountain Community College, Carroll’s golf career so far has included:

Working as a personal trainer for golfers

Participating as a Rogers State University women’s golf team member

Restarting the golf program with South Mountain Community College and becoming women’s head coach

Taking over as head coach for both the men’s and women’s golf teams in the 2021-2022 season

According to South Mountain Community College, Carroll is in the process of working on her PGA Professional classification.